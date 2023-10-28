In a shocking incident from Guwahati, a body of a transgender person was found under mysterious circumstances in the city's Chandmari locality today.

The body was discovered inside a sack at a canal close to the Assam Engineering Institute hostel.

Following the discovery, a team of Chandmari police led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Nandini Kakati reached the spot to investigate the matter.

It is being suspected that miscreants may have killed the transgender person in a planned manner and later dumped the body inside a sack.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic and CID Assam also reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem. The identity of the victim has not yet been ascertained.

On the other hand, the body of a youth was recovered in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar area today as well.

The deceased youth has been identified as one Rupam Das, a resident of Beltol near Kharghuli area. While further details are awaited in the matter, the victim's family has alleged murder.