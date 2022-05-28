In a shocking incident, the dead body of a youth was recovered from the Chandmari area of Guwahati on Saturday.

According to reports, the body of the youth was found with foam coming out of his nose and mouth.

The deceased has been identified as Sariful Ali, a resident of Noonmati area of Guwahati.

The body was found near the Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) campus in Chandmari.

Meanwhile, police arrived at the scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The reason behind the death is yet to be established, officials said.

Further details are awaited.