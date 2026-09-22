Guwahati bookie arrested in ED probe into alleged IPL betting syndicate across Northeast

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Guwahati-based bookie in connection with a money laundering investigation into an alleged illegal cricket betting syndicate that operated across Assam and other parts of the Northeast during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The accused, identified as Deepesh Bajoria, was arrested under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) from Zoo Road in Guwahati on September 19, the ED's Guwahati zonal office said in an official communication on Monday.

The investigation stems from an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the agency on the basis of an FIR filed by the Crime Branch, Guwahati, and related FIRs registered at Tinsukia Police Station and Panbazar Police Station.

The FIRs invoke Sections 120B, 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 13 and 14 of the Assam Game and Betting Act, 1970.

According to the ED, its investigation found that Bajoria allegedly operated as a principal bookie in the betting network. The agency alleged that he used online betting platforms, including skyexchange.com and winner7.io, as well as encrypted messaging channels to facilitate the acceptance and settlement of illegal bets.

The agency further alleged that proceeds linked to the betting operations were routed through the bank account of M/s DRM Coke, a partnership firm in which Bajoria was an admitted partner.

Despite being described as belonging to a non-operational firm, the account recorded credits of approximately Rs 28.12 crore and debits of around Rs 28.03 crore between April 19, 2022, and May 15, 2026, the ED said.

The agency had conducted searches at premises linked to Bajoria on May 26, 2026. During the searches, officials recovered property-related documents, records concerning luxury vehicles and digital data from email accounts and mobile devices, according to the ED.

The ED said the material gathered during the investigation indicated the movement of funds through multiple individuals and entities. The agency also alleged that explanations provided for certain financial transactions were inconsistent with evidence subsequently collected during the probe.

Following his arrest, Bajoria was produced before CBI Court No. 3 in Guwahati, which is designated as the Special PMLA Court. The court remanded him to six days of ED custody.