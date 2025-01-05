A Guwahati-bound Air India Express flight (IX 1067) from New Delhi was diverted to Kolkata after the pilot observed a flock of birds on the runway at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport, Guwahati, Assam.



The precautionary decision ensured the safety of all passengers, with the flight landing safely at Kolkata around 4:10 PM.

Speaking to India Today NE, PG Prageesh, Corporate Communications and Sustainability Head at Air India Express, clarified that the incident was routine and not a cause for concern. "This is a very normal incident, which keeps happening. There is nothing to worry or panic about. The pilot of AI flight No. IX 1067, coming from Delhi to Guwahati, saw the flock of birds on the runway and decided to divert the flight to Kolkata, where it safely landed at around 4 PM. There was no emergency landing or any warning of an emergency situation," he stated.

Passengers were safely accommodated at Kolkata airport from where the flight reached its destination Guwahati, after taking off from Kolkata airport.



Earlier, reports emerged stating that the flight was diverted to Kolkata after suffering a bird hit. Dismissing the reports, PG Prageesh said that no such incident happened and neither any announcement of any emergency landing by the pilot was made.



For the unversed, Air India has introduced in-flight Wi-Fi services, becoming the first airline in India to offer internet connectivity on domestic flights.

The service is available on domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo aircraft, allowing passengers to stay connected during their journey.

Starting January 1, 2025, travellers on these Wi-Fi-enabled flights can browse, use social media, work, or connect with family and friends. "Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India. "We are confident our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoying the new Air India experience."

Passengers can connect multiple devices simultaneously once the aircraft reaches 10,000 feet. While the service is complimentary during the introductory period, it is expected to expand across more aircraft in Air India’s fleet.

This move follows a successful pilot program on international routes to destinations such as New York, London, and Singapore.

In addition to this milestone, Air India recently confirmed an order for 100 new Airbus aircraft, bringing its total orders for Airbus jets in 2023 to 350. This includes 40 A350s and 210 A320 Family aircraft. The airline has also partnered with Airbus' Flight Hour Services-component to maintain its expanding A350 fleet.









