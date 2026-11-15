An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati carrying 192 people returned to Pune airport shortly after take-off on November 15 after its landing gear failed to retract, prompting authorities to declare a full emergency.

Flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE) developed a technical problem soon after departure, with the pilot informing Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the aircraft's landing gear remained extended.

Following the alert, Pune airport authorities coordinated with IndiGo and other agencies to activate emergency response measures. The Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages the airport, declared a full emergency, placing fire services, ambulances and other emergency teams on high alert.

As a precaution, the aircraft made a low pass over the runway to allow officials to visually inspect its landing gear before attempting to land. It subsequently landed safely at Pune airport at 9.04 am.

Three fire-fighting vehicles and two ambulances escorted the aircraft to Bay No. 7 after landing. Once authorities confirmed that the aircraft was in a safe condition, ATC withdrew the full emergency at 9:10 am.

Passengers were then safely deboarded after the aerobridge was connected to the aircraft.

All 192 people on board, including passengers and crew members, were safe, and no injuries were reported, airport authorities said.

IndiGo was arranging an alternative aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to facilitate the onward journey of the stranded passengers to Guwahati.