In a bizarre incident, the Guwahati-bound passengers in Delhi are allegedly harassed by the service provided by Air India on February 23.

An Air India flight, number AI 889, which was expected to depart from Delhi at 9.25 AM on February 22 is still waiting with the passengers for the pilots.

Speaking to reporters on February 22, a passenger who is still waiting for the flight said, "The Air India flight was scheduled to depart at 9.25 AM, but we are still waiting." The passenger added that at first there were no crew members, but the pilots eventually showed up and began waiting with them.

"@airindiain what a absolute mismanaged AI 889 flight is delayed due to no crew. Pilot is there but no crew. 9:25 is the flight but till now no show of the crew. Please take action" one user wrote on a Twitter post.

@airindiain what a absolute mismanaged AI 889 flight is delayed due to no crew. Pilot is there but no crew . 9:25 is the flight but till now no show of the crew. Please take action. — Ripunjoy Bhuyan (@ripunjoy_bhuyan) February 23, 2023

The waiting passengers at the airport are unhappy with the services provided by Air India.

There are some crew-related concerns in Delhi, but they will be rectified soon, according to an Air India official based in Guwahati.

The Air India staff is also looking into the problem to determine its exact issue.

It should be noted that Air India Ltd. recently created aviation history by agreeing to buy a total of 540 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, the largest aircraft order ever. This would enable the Tata group airline to expand its reach in India and other nations.

But the services provided to Guwahati-bound passengers on February 23 in Delhi raises questions on the expansion of plan.