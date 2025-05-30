The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over the next two to three days in Assam, with Guwahati and several southern and western districts likely to be significantly affected.

The weather alert follows the formation of a well-marked low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast, which is expected to intensify into a depression within 24 hours.

The IMD warns that the system’s associated cyclonic circulation—extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level—may lead to widespread heavy to extremely heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in districts including Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi, Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Chirang, and others.



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In Guwahati, continued downpours are raising concerns of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and localized landslides. City authorities are on high alert, with emergency response teams activated and drainage systems being closely monitored.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued an advisory urging citizens to stay indoors during intense rainfall, avoid low-lying and landslide-prone areas, and remain updated through official weather bulletins. "We urge the public, especially in Guwahati, to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during this period," said an ASDMA spokesperson.

Residents are advised to prepare for potential emergencies, particularly in flood-prone zones, and to follow advisories issued by local authorities. ASDMA will continue to provide updates to ensure public safety as the weather situation evolves.