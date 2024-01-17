The Brain Jam Open Quiz 2024, celebrated its 16th edition this year that was held at Pragjyoti Cultural ITA Centre at Guwahati's Machkhowa.

Ace quiz master Barry O'Brien conducted the Brain Jam Open Quiz that saw enthusiastic participation of a significant number of quiz lovers of the state and other parts of the country.

This year there was a phenomenal registration of over 600 participants for the Brain Jam Open Quiz. The Online mode of registrations helped with participants applying from all over the country.

Team "Quizarranga" from Kolkata comprising of Samanway Bannerjee and Piyush Kedia won the Brain Jam School Open Quiz 2024 held at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre Machkhowa, last evening. Their team "Quizziranga" defeated five other teams and walked away with the prize money of Rs. 50,000 and the winning title.

Samanway is a consultant at Kolkata, Piyush Kedia studies at IIM Kolkata.

Team "UFO" comprising Mridul Ram Kalita, Raktim Ranjan Baishya and Biswajit Sarma was the runner-up. Team "Vivek Express" comprising Sayan Majumdar, Bishwayan Bhattacharjee and Zaman S Khan were the second runner up.

The title sponsor for this year's edition was Indian Oil Corporation.