The Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati, seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 1.97 lakhs during a special search operation in Assam's South Salamara Mankachar district.

Acting on credible intelligence, vigilant bordermen of the 45 Battalion BSF, launched a meticulously planned search operation in the border area.

As a result, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) face value of Rs 1.97 lakhs were successfully seized by BSF, marking a major success in its continuous efforts to curb trans-border crimes and smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Given the sensitive nature of the Indo-Bangladesh border and the increasing activities of trans-border smugglers and anti-national elements, the BSF has been intensifying its operations to effectively dominate the region.

The operation marks another significant achievement in the BSF's relentless fight against illegal smuggling and other cross-border crimes.