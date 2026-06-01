Two burglars held in Guwahati; stolen gold jewellery and mobile phones recovered

In a major breakthrough against property crimes, a team of the Emergency and Guided Patrol Division (EGPD) from Basistha Police Station apprehended two suspected burglars and recovered several stolen valuables linked to a burglary case reported from Sanjogi Byelane in Sixmile, Guwahati.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Sahjahan Ali alias Saru (22), a resident of Sipajhar, and Mafijul Hoque alias Moinul (31), a resident of Gauripur.

During the operation, police recovered one stolen LAVA 5G mobile handset, two stolen Realme Android mobile phones, two suspected gold chains with lockets, one suspected gold ring, and five pairs of suspected gold earrings.

According to Guwahati Police, sustained investigation and interrogation led to both accused confessing their involvement in the Sixmile burglary case. The duo also reportedly admitted to their role in multiple other theft incidents across Guwahati.

Legal action has been initiated against the accused, while further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other burglary and theft cases across the city.

The successful operation highlights the continued efforts of Guwahati Police to crack down on property-related crimes and ensure public safety.