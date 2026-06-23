Guwahati businessman detained after wife's birthday celebration on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu sparks public outcry

A Guwahati-based businessman was detained by police after videos of an elaborate birthday celebration held on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu surfaced on social media, prompting widespread criticism and raising concerns over traffic disruption and misuse of public infrastructure.

The individual has been identified as Gautam Baruah, who allegedly organised the celebration on the flyover to mark his wife’s birthday.

According to reports, the event featured decorative arrangements, including the laying of a red carpet on the bridge, effectively turning a section of the public roadway into a temporary celebration venue. The incident allegedly disrupted traffic movement and caused inconvenience to motorists using the route.

Videos and photographs of the celebration circulated widely online, drawing criticism from social media users who questioned how a public road could be utilised for a private function.

Following the public response and circulation of the footage, Bharalumukh Police initiated an inquiry and subsequently detained Baruah.

Police have registered a case numbered 79/2026 under Sections 125, 285 and 270 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Authorities also seized two vehicles allegedly linked to the incident bearing registration numbers AS 01 GH 0003 and AS 01 GK 0772.

Officials are reportedly examining allegations that vehicles were halted and traffic movement was disrupted to facilitate the celebration. Further investigation is underway as police continue questioning the detained individual.