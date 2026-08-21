Guwahati cab operators continue blockade against Meghalaya; Assam opens helplines

Guwahati-based cab operators continued their blockade of traffic to Meghalaya for the second consecutive day on Friday, August 21, following alleged attacks on people from Assam during a students’ rally in Shillong.

The blockade at Jorabat and Khanapara, the main entry points to Meghalaya, has disrupted the movement of passengers and goods between the two states.

The protest began on Thursday, August 20, after violence broke out during a bike rally organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in Shillong on Wednesday. Meghalaya Police said at least 31 vehicles were damaged, 16 people injured and two vehicles set ablaze during the violence.

The blockade has forced passengers travelling between Assam and Meghalaya to change vehicles at the inter-state border, while several goods-carrying vehicles remained stranded on both sides.

Protesters said vehicles carrying essential services were being allowed to pass.

“We will continue this protest till a permanent solution is found. It is a recurring issue of vehicles and drivers from Assam facing harassment in Meghalaya,” a cab operator participating in the sit-in at Jorabat said.

The operator also questioned the outcome of the telephonic conversation between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“The CMs said they have spoken over the phone. But our fears have not been assuaged. We want safety of our lives and vehicles ensured there,” he said.

Another protester criticised the Assam government for allegedly failing to take proactive steps to address the concerns of transport operators.

“No official has spoken to us and tried to find out what is happening to us,” he said.

Assam opens helpline for stranded people

Amid reports of people from Assam being stranded in Meghalaya, the Assam government has activated helpline numbers to provide assistance to those facing difficulties in movement.

In a statement, Assam Police said the helplines had been opened to facilitate assistance to people from Assam who may be stranded in Meghalaya or facing difficulties while travelling.

The WhatsApp helpline number is 9181014888, while the landline number is 03612381511.

The police urged family members, relatives or anyone with information about individuals or vehicles stranded in Meghalaya to share the details through the helplines.

The information will be taken up with the authorities in Meghalaya, including the local administration and police, for coordination and assistance, it said.

Assam Police said the state government was maintaining close coordination with the Meghalaya authorities and appealed to people to remain calm and share only verified information.

Assam, Meghalaya CMs hold talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a telephonic conversation on Thursday over the violence in Shillong and agreed to work together to restore peace and normalcy between the neighbouring states.

Sarma said Assam Border Protection Minister Atul Bora had been asked to coordinate closely with the Meghalaya authorities and work towards ensuring peace and normalcy between the two states.

The blockade and heightened security measures come amid continuing tensions following Wednesday’s violence in Shillong, with authorities in both states seeking to prevent further escalation.