Guwahati Central delivers huge win for BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta secured a sweeping victory from the Guwahati Central Assembly constituency in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, defeating Kunki Chowdhury of the Asom Jatiyabadi Parishad (AJP), which contested in alliance with the Congress and Raijor Dol.

According to official Election Commission results, Vijay Kumar Gupta won the seat with 1,01,297 votes, defeating Chowdhury by a massive margin of 61,921 votes.

The emphatic mandate once again reaffirmed BJP’s strong urban support base in Guwahati as the NDA surged towards forming the government in Assam for a third consecutive term under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kunki Chowdhury had emerged as one of the prominent young faces of the opposition alliance during the campaign, but failed to challenge the BJP’s organisational strength and voter base in the constituency.