Guwahati Central Jail finds 38 HIV-positive inmates during routine screening

As many as 38 inmates at Guwahati Central Jail have reportedly tested positive for HIV, with 33 men and five women among those diagnosed.

The cases were reportedly detected over a period of time through routine health screening conducted when inmates enter judicial custody. HIV, hepatitis and other diseases are screened for as part of the admission process.

Most of the inmates who tested positive reportedly have a history of drug addiction. However, the cases have not been linked to drug use inside the jail.

Guwahati Central Jail currently houses around 1,802 prisoners, including 281 inmates facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Members of the Assam State AIDS Control Society are stationed at the jail to conduct HIV testing and facilitate medical procedures for inmates.

The 38 cases are reportedly being monitored as part of the prison's ongoing health screening and medical care system.