Law and order scenario in Guwahati seems to have gone for a toss as incidents of chain snatching are increasing in different parts of the city.

Today two incidents of chain snatching involving arms were reported in Guwahati. One was from Hengrabari and the other was from Chachal. As per reports, in both cases, bike borne miscreants showed pistols to the victim in their attempts in chain snatching.

In Hengrabari, two bike borne miscreants wearing helmets, brandished a pistol at the victim and managed to snatch off her chain. On the other hand in Chachal, a similiar attempt was made by bike borne miscreants wearing helmets who also tried to intimidate the victim by showing a pistol. However, here the victim resisted their attempts and after all they could succeed in snatching away the chain.

The incidents have raised concerns as chain snatchers in Guwahati are now roaming freely while carrying arms. And incidents of chain snatching are on the rise in the city.

Prior to this, another incident of chain snatching had taken place in the city's Beltola area on October 29 when two bike borne miscreants snatched away the chain from a middle aged woman. Prior to that incident, another chain snatching incident had happened in Beltola itself in a span of 24 hours.

The increasing incidents of chain snatching and miscreants roaming openly with arms has raised serious concerns about the law and order scenario in the city along with the common citizens feeling unsafe on the roads.

India Today NE tried to get in touch with the police over the incidents, but they were not available for comments.