A shocking revelation has emerged in connection with the Guwahati child abuse case. Apart from sexually and physically abusing the minor girl, the accused doctor couple also subjected their (supposedly adopted) minor son to physical abuse, said Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah in a press conference on May 7.

The doctor couple tortured and sexually assaulted a minor girl, who was discovered tied up on the terrace of her residence at Sangeeta Dutta's house, where her husband Waliul Islam, two daughters, and one son also resided.

When the police recovered the girl, she had injuries all over her body. Based on the complaint by an NGO in Paltan Bazar, the police filed an FIR and charged the accused under Section 193 of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act.

On May 6, the minor girl was taken to Guwahati Medical College, where a team of medical experts examined her. The report revealed that the minor had sustained injuries all over her body, including her private parts, and had evidence of sexual assault. Based on the medical report, the police charged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Waliul Islam was arrested, and the police questioned him before producing him in court and taking him into police custody for five days. The housemaid, Lakhi Rai, was also arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Dr. Sangeeta, the third accused, was on the run but was later arrested by a team of Guwahati police from Khanapara. She was also produced in court and taken into police custody for five days.

During the investigation, the police found two other children, an 11-year-old daughter and two other kids, a boy and a girl, in the couple's house. However, the police investigation revealed that the couple is not their biological parents, and they are still investigating how the couple acquired these children.

Commissioner Bora assured the public that they will do everything in their power to ensure that. The minor girl is receiving proper medical treatment and is being monitored by an expert team from GMC. The police have also contacted the Child Welfare Committee to look after the girl and her brother, who was examined by the medical experts and found to have sustained injuries as well.