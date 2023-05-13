Utpala Bose, one of the main suspects in the Guwahati child-abuse case, was arrested late Friday night, May 12.

She has been accused of "arranging" the youngsters for the corrupt medical pair, Dr Sangeeta Datta and Dr Walliul Islam.

According to sources, Utpala Bose turned herself in at the Paltanbazar Police Station. She is reported to be the one who arranged the couple's children under the guise of surrogacy.

Utpala Bose is said to be the personal assistant of the accused Dr Sangeeta Datta.

Also Read: Guwahati Child Abuse Case: Accused Sangeeta Datta charged under POCSO act

The doctor pair tormented and sexually molested a juvenile girl, who was discovered tied up on the terrace of Sangeeta Dutta's home, which also housed her husband Waliul Islam, two daughters, and one son.

The youngster had injuries all over her body when the authorities found her. The police filed an FIR and charged the accused under Section 193 of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act after receiving a complaint from an NGO in Paltan Bazar.

On May 6, the juvenile girl was transferred to Guwahati Medical College, where she was checked by a team of medical professionals. According to the investigation, the youngster had injuries all over her body, including her private regions, and there were signs of sexual abuse. The police charged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the medical report.

Waliul Islam was detained, and the police questioned him before bringing him to court and detaining him for five days. Lakhi Rai, the housemaid, was also detained and is presently in judicial prison. Dr Sangeeta, the third accused, fled but was apprehended by a Guwahati police squad from Khanapara. She was also arraigned in court and detained by police for five days.

Earlier in the day, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati prolonged Dr Sangeeta Datta's police detention in the terrible child abuse case that shocked the whole state.

According to information gathered, the court prolonged Sangeeta Datta's police detention by five days after the police allegedly asked for a seven-day extension.

