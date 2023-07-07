A second chargesheet has been filed against doctors Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam in connection with the child abuse case registered under case number 201/2023 at the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati. This follows the recent filing of the first chargesheet, with registration number 117/23, where Sangeeta Datta appeared for the hearing via video conferencing. The doctors now face multiple charges under various sections of the law.

The doctor couple, Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam, now face charges under 12 different sections of various laws. Notably, they have been charged under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additionally, Lakhi Roy faces charges under IPC sections 307, 325, 326, 341, and 506, while Utpala Bose is accused under Section 370(5)/80 of the Child Judicial Act. As the legal proceedings continue, the case against the two doctors unfolds.

On July 5, Dr. Sangeeta Datta, who is currently in jail, lodged a complaint against her manager, Riju Roy, for allegedly framing her in the case. The complaint was filed from inside her cell at the Paltan Bazar police station. However, the police is yet to register the complaint lodged by Dr. Datta. This development occurred shortly after the Paltan Bazar police filed a chargesheet against Dr. Datta and her husband, Dr. Waliul Islam, on July 3. The investigation continues with ongoing scrutiny of the allegations against the doctor couple.

The doctor couple came under scrutiny following their alleged involvement in a child abuse case. The matter came to light when child rights activist Miguel Das Queah brought attention to the incident through social media. The couple was arrested on May 5 this year after allegations surfaced that they had tied their adopted daughter on their terrace in extreme heat as a punishment. Subsequently, the duo was sent to police custody, while their domestic help was remanded to judicial custody. The couple has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.