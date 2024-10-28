Construction of a nearly six-mile-long flyover from Reserve Bank to Noonmati is already underway. However, the project has sparked widespread discontent among local residents and the people of Guwahati after a recent change in the flyover's design, which now includes the Tayabullah Road, potentially threatening the heritage and beauty of Dighalipukhuri.

Authorities on October 28 marked around 25 trees along the Tayabullah Road and in front of Handique Girls’ College with yellow crosses for felling, including some trees that are reportedly over 200 years old.

In response to a Right to Information (RTI) query, the Public Works Department’s (PWD) executive engineer acknowledged that no environmental impact study had been conducted regarding the potential effects of the flyover on the surrounding area of Dighalipukhuri, nor was any public hearing held. The marking of trees, which are home to many birds and contribute significantly to the city’s ecology, has raised alarms among nature enthusiasts in Guwahati.

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A group of 38 prominent citizens have voiced their opposition to the tree-cutting proposal and called for a protest on October 29, 2024. In a statement, the group expressed concern, stating, "The construction of the flyover from Noonmati to Dighalipukhuri commenced without conducting an environmental impact study or considering the opinions of the local residents. Now, they plan to cut down trees that are 200 years old to make way for the flyover. This will adversely affect the biodiversity and heritage of Dighalipukhuri and will have a broader impact on the environment of the entire city. These trees not only provide a habitat for many bird species but also offer relief from the sweltering heat, acting as the lungs of the metropolis."

The group urged citizens to raise their voices against the tree-cutting activity and called for a protest event near Dighalipukhuri on Tuesday, October 29, at 11:30 AM. They invited all conscientious citizens of Guwahati to participate in the protest.

Protesters have been urged public to gather on October 28 to protest against the felling of trees.



Earlier, students from Cotton University protested the cutting of century-old trees at Dighalipukhuri for a proposed flyover. They urged the government to prioritize environmental preservation over infrastructure development