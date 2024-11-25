A group of concerned citizens in Guwahati has launched a weekly cleaning and pruning initiative at Dighalipukhuri Park to combat litter and environmental degradation. Beginning on November 10, the drive has united students, local residents, and morning walkers to restore the park’s beauty and biodiversity.

For three consecutive Sundays, volunteers gathered from 7 am to 10 am to clean up litter, remove waste, and prune overgrown branches. In just three weeks, over 143 kilograms of waste has been collected, with one side of the park significantly cleaned. The group aims to extend the initiative to the entire park and eventually expand similar efforts to other public spaces in the city.

The campaign addresses the neglect of Dighalipukhuri Park, where littering by visitors and external waste dumping have marred its natural appeal and contaminated its pond with plastics and wastewater. The citizens have worked closely with local authorities, receiving support from the Tourism Department and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). GMC provided a waste transport vehicle, and Assistant Commissioner Dipankar Das actively participated on the first day, boosting morale.

This community-driven effort aims to foster a sense of responsibility for public spaces, encourage clean habits among park visitors, and build active neighborhood communities. The group plans to continue its clean-up every Sunday, inviting more citizens, students, and government agencies to join in preserving Guwahati’s green spaces.