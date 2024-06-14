In a move towards urban cleanliness and environmental sustainability, Assam's Guwahati has unveiled a state-of-the-art waste management fleet. The Mayor, Mrigen Sarania, inaugurated two state-of-the-art mechanized road sweeping machines and 60 e-Light Commercial Vehicles (E-LCVs) for door-to-door waste collection, positioning Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a pioneer in using e-LCVs for household garbage collection in the country.

The newly procured mechanized road sweeping machines, valued at Rs. 5.87 crores, will greatly improve the cleanliness of major roads within GMC's jurisdiction. These machines are designed to effectively combat dust and ensure efficient street sweeping, contributing significantly to the city's overall cleanliness.

Additionally, the introduction of 60 e-LCVs, acquired at a cost of Rs. 6.69 crores, signifies a substantial enhancement in Guwahati's waste management capabilities. These electric vehicles will not only enhance the city's aesthetics but also address air pollution concerns. As a non-attainment city under the National Clean Air Programme, Guwahati's adoption of electric vehicles for waste management is a crucial step towards reducing fossil fuel emissions and promoting sustainability. GMC also plans to establish fast charging stations to support the efficient use of e-LCVs, further advancing the city’s sustainability goals.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including the Deputy Speaker, Member, Mayor-in-Council, Joint Commissioners, Municipal Secretary, Collector, Assistant Commissioners, Executive Engineer of Janxala Branch, and Assistant Executive Engineer of Janxala Branch. Their participation underscored the significance of this initiative for the city's development.

Hon’ble Mayor Mrigen Sarania highlighted the initiative's importance for public health and environmental protection during the event. He emphasized GMC’s ongoing efforts to enhance civic services and combat air pollution under the National Clean Air Programme, aiming to improve the quality of life for Guwahati’s residents.

GMC’s innovative waste management fleet sets a benchmark for other cities in India, showcasing how modern technology can effectively address urban challenges. By enhancing waste collection efficiency and reducing emissions, Guwahati is leading the way towards a cleaner, healthier future for its residents.