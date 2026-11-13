A Class 9 student allegedly stabbed his mother with a sharp weapon at their residence in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area before dying by suicide after falling from a building in the ABC area on November 13.

The 50-year-old woman, identified as Chandrani Kalita, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She is reported to be in critical condition.

The incident took place at East Jyotinagar in the Haldhi Mill area of Bamunimaidam. According to preliminary reports, the student, who was studying in Class 9 at Gurukul in Geetanagar, allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

After the incident, the student reportedly wrote about it in his school group.

He later died after falling from a building in Guwahati’s ABC area. While initial reports identified the building as Mayur Heights, subsequent information identified it as Mayur Garden.

Chandrani Kalita was rushed to GMCH, where she was admitted to the ICU. The circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.