The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended another government employee under graft charges in Guwahati on May 18.

The government employee is identified as Minakshi Kakati Kalita who is employed as Assistant Commissioner of State Tax at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati.

Further, the team during a search operation at the accused residence, an amount of Rs 65,37,500/-(sixty-five lakhs thirty-seven thousand five hundred) has also been recovered.

Ref: Arrest of Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asstt. Commissioner of State Tax. During search, an amount of Rs. 65,37,500/-( sixty five lakhs thirty seven thousand five hundred) has been recovered from her house. Further search is underway. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/LiOEKjA9Wn — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) May 18, 2023

The sleuths trapped Minakshi red-handed in her office at Kar Bhawan after she accepted and demanded bribe money from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.

Also Read: Assam: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrests two government officials for bribery

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the anti-corruption cell informed, “2nd trap of the day. @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Asst. Commissioner of State Tax in her office in KAR BHAWAN after she accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.”