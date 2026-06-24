Guwahati contractor swept away after falling into Tipkai river during boat crossing in Dhubri

A 29-year-old contractor from Guwahati went missing after allegedly falling into the Tipkai River while crossing it by boat at Phulkatari in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday evening, June 24, officials and local residents said.

The missing person has been identified as Rekib Uddin, a resident of Sijubari in Guwahati's Hatigaon area.

According to local sources, Uddin had travelled to the area to inspect the construction work of the Padmeralga High School building. The incident occurred while he was returning from the site.

As there is no functional bridge over the river, commuters in the area reportedly depend on machine-fitted country boats to cross the Tipkai. Witnesses said the boat carrying Uddin encountered strong currents and heavy water flow midstream, causing him to lose balance and fall into the river.

He was swept away by the current before fellow passengers and local residents could rescue him.

Following the incident, local residents launched an immediate search operation and informed the authorities. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police later reached the spot and began a coordinated search operation.

Rescue teams conducted searches in downstream areas of the river, but no trace of the missing contractor had been found till the filing of this report.

The incident has triggered concern among residents, who pointed to the prolonged delay in the construction of the Fulkatari Bridge. Locals alleged that the incomplete bridge has forced people to rely on unsafe river crossings for years, especially during the monsoon season.