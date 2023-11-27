In a shocking incident, students from the Cotton University in Guwahati allegedly assaulted a woman within the premises of the university campus.

The incident was reported on Sunday late evening, as the woman was reportedly attacked by a few students allegedly from the MNDP hostel. Sources have stated that the boys in quesion were under the influence of alcohol.

As per reports, the group of boys were initially allegedly attacking a man on the road and assaulting him while alleging him to be a thief. The woman and her husband then intervened and tried to break up the fight. It was then that the group of boys attacked the woman and her husband and assaulted them. As per the statement given by the woman to media, she was hit on the head after which she fainted. It was also stated that following the attack, the group of boys ran into the MNDP hostel and locked the hostel gates from inside.

Soon after the incident, a team from the Panbazar police station reached the spot and took the woman to the police station for a medical test.

Speaking to India Today NE, Panbazar police station Officer-in-Charge Bhargab Borbora said that the woman's medical test was conducted last night. he also informed that a formal FIR is yet to be filed in this regard.

"A team from our police station reached the spot and took the woman to the police station where her medical test has been conducted. We conducting the probe so far on the verbal statement given by the woman last night. Today they are likely to file a formal FIR in the case," Borbora told India Today NE.

The Panbazar police station OC further said that as per the victim, there was a group of about six boys, out of whom one boy assaulted the woman and he is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, students of the MNDP hostel have refuted claims of the woman that she was assaulted by boys from the hostel. One student from the MNDP hostel, while speaking to the media about the incident, said that it was the woman who was standing near the hostel gate, that too in an inebriated state. As per the student's version given to local media, two thieves had entered the hostel premises last night. When they were chased out by the security guards, they ran out and knocked down the woman who was standing outside the gate. It was alleged that afterwards the woman started claiming that she was assaulted by the hostel boys.

However, the police have denied the claim of the students and have categorically stated that the woman was not drunk last night.

"The woman was not drunk. She was completely fine and was not in an inebriated state last night. We will carry on with the probe and shall nab the culprit soon enough" said Borbora.

Noteworthy here is that this is not the first time that students from the Cotton University have been embroiled in trouble. Earlier too there have been instances where students from the university, particularly hostellers, have been alleged to have assaulted people.