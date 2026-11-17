A special court in Guwahati has acquitted former police havildar Hanif Ali in a bribery case dating back to 2018, after the prosecution failed to establish that he had demanded a bribe from a complainant.

Ali, who was posted at Odalbakra Police Station in Guwahati at the time, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on May 15, 2018, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

The arrest was part of the ACB's action against alleged corruption within the police department.

During the trial, however, the prosecution failed to establish before the court that Ali had demanded the alleged bribe amount. Citing the failure to prove this crucial charge, the Special Judge's Court acquitted the former havildar.

The court's order brings an end to the criminal proceedings against Ali in the case, which had remained pending since his arrest in 2018.