Guwahati cripples under torrential rains, government issues safety advisory

A heavy downpour on Tuesday, September 16 once again threw normal life out of gear in Guwahati, with several parts of the city submerged within minutes of incessant rainfall.

The city, often termed the “gateway to the Northeast,” witnessed yet another spell of artificial flooding, exposing the fragile drainage system and the chronic problem of waterlogging that has plagued residents for years.

Localities such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, and Beltola Survey were among the worst affected, with residents wading through waist-deep water to reach workplaces and schools. Roads in Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Rukminigaon, and Ambari resembled streams, severely disrupting vehicular movement.

Train services were also hit after tracks in Chandmari went under water, with officials warning of delays and disruptions. Commuters across the city reported hours-long traffic snarls as vehicles crawled through waterlogged streets.

Reports of heavy storms and rain also poured in from other parts of Assam, intensifying concerns over the weather situation.

In light of the worsening conditions, the Assam government issued an advisory urging residents not to step out unless absolutely necessary. The government stressed that the directive was aimed at ensuring public safety and appealed to citizens to cooperate by avoiding unnecessary travel.