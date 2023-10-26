As part of Special Campaign 3.0 of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Guwahati CGST and Customs Zone, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs destroyed 9077.24 kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 14.44 crores and 1.51 crore Cigarette sticks of foreign origin, worth Rs 29.66 crores seized under Customs Act, 1962.

The destruction is being undertaken by CBIC under the Special Campaign 3.0 in an effort to ensure efficient management and disposal of seized goods with a view towards enhancing public welfare and the nation's well-being. The destruction also ensures cleanliness and freeing up of office space which are the main drivers of Special Campaign 3.0.

The Drugs Destruction Drive was carried out by Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman CBIC where BandhanaDeori, Chief Commissioner CGST and Customs Guwahati Zone, G M Kamei, ADG DRI, Mahfuzur Rahman, CCP NER Shillong, Rajeev Yadav,Pr. ADG DG HRD and DebasishDey, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board were also present.

Guwahati Customs in the previous financial year 2022-23, carried out destruction of 7472.4 Kgs of Ganjavalued at Rs.7.72 croreand 1.78 crore Cigarettes sticks of Foreign Origin valued at Rs.30.23 crore along with other Customs Seized Goods viz. Black Pepper, Dried Dates, Anti-Mosquito Coils.