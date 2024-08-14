A team of cyber police recovered Rs 3.64 lakhs, which got credited into the bank account of a cyber fraud victim today.

As per reports, last month, the victim from Lichubagan was duped Rs 4.24 lakhs after being convinced by fraudsters to invest in an online platform, Coindcx, for lucrative returns.

Meanwhile, more funds are expected to be credited into the victim's account soon.

Earlier in the month of July, Delhi Police, in a significant breakthrough, arrested Imdad Parvez Musharraf, a notorious cybercriminal, recovering more than 200 SIM cards in the process.



Also Read: Delhi police arrest one cyber criminal in Assam's Juria, recover over 200 SIM cards

The arrest was made in collaboration with the Juria police in Assam.

Musharraf, a resident of Juria, Assam, is accused of transferring around 4,000 SIM cards.

The illegal use of these SIM cards has allegedly facilitated cyber crimes resulting in the looting of lakhs of rupees.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police, which spearheaded the operation, has begun transporting the arrested criminal back to Delhi.

This arrest marks a significant step in curbing cyber crimes facilitated by fake SIM cards.