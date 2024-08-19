A team from Cyber PS has recovered Rs 49,999 after a victim from Nalapara was defrauded of the same amount by cyber fraudsters.

The victim was threatened in the name of a government agency and was convinced to pay after being threatened with a false case.

The recovered money was credited to the victim’s bank account on August 19.



Also Read: Guwahati cyber police recover Rs 3.64 lakh from fake investment platform for duping

Earlier on August 14, a team of cyber police recovered Rs 3.64 lakhs, which got credited into the bank account of a cyber fraud victim.

As per reports, last month, the victim from Lichubagan was duped Rs 4.24 lakhs after being convinced by fraudsters to invest in an online platform, Coindcx, for lucrative returns.

Meanwhile, more funds are expected to be credited into the victim's account soon.

Earlier in the month of July, Delhi Police, in a significant breakthrough, arrested Imdad Parvez Musharraf, a notorious cybercriminal, recovering more than 200 SIM cards in the process.