Guwahati: DC orders inspection of new flyovers, seeks inter-departmental coordination on road safety

In an effort to strengthen road safety measures and reduce traffic accidents, the Kamrup (Metro) District Road Safety Committee convened a review meeting on Saturday, July 4 under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Swapneel Paul.

Held at the District Commissioner's office conference hall, the meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner Raja Baishya, Member Secretary of the District Road Safety Committee Abhijit Choudhury, ADCP Traffic-2 Mrinmoy Goswami, District Transport Officer Himangshu Kumar Das, and senior officials from the Public Works Department, Health Department, Excise Department and other concerned agencies.

At the outset, the District Commissioner reviewed the implementation status of decisions taken during the previous meeting and stressed the need for stricter monitoring of road safety infrastructure. He directed officials to conduct regular inspections of newly constructed flyovers across the city to ensure commuter safety.

Special emphasis was placed on the Maharaja Prithu Flyover connecting Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri. The District Commissioner instructed the concerned departments to closely monitor the flyover, particularly during the monsoon season, to prevent any safety risks or disruption to vehicular movement.

He further directed that all newly constructed flyovers in Guwahati be inspected periodically to ensure their structural safety and operational efficiency.

Addressing civic infrastructure concerns, the District Commissioner instructed authorities to expedite the repair of open manholes reported from various parts of the city, describing them as potential hazards to motorists and pedestrians.

Emphasising the importance of coordinated action, he urged all departments associated with road safety to discharge their responsibilities effectively and work in close coordination to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

The meeting also reviewed traffic management around Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the restoration of roads following excavation by different agencies, monitoring of green bus operations, and enforcement against bars operating without valid licences.

District Transport Officer Himangshu Kumar Das informed the meeting that the Transport Department is preparing to implement stricter measures to curb drunk driving and strengthen overall traffic discipline. He also appealed to the public to comply with traffic regulations and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act to ensure safer roads.

During the meeting, the Transport Department delivered a presentation identifying accident-prone locations along national highways passing through different parts of Guwahati, with discussions focusing on targeted interventions to improve road safety at these vulnerable stretches.