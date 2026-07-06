Guwahati DCP Shambhavi Mishra faces allegations of threatening journalists during press briefing

Two journalists have accused a senior Assam Police officer of allegedly humiliating, intimidating and threatening them while they were on duty during an official press conference in Guwahati, prompting one of them to approach a court seeking legal action.

The allegations have been levelled against Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shambhavi Mishra following an incident that allegedly occurred on July 4 at the Pragjyotishpur Police Outpost in Chandrapur, where she had convened a press briefing on an arms and ammunition seizure case.

According to the journalists, members of the media had been invited to attend the briefing. The alleged incident unfolded during and immediately after the question-and-answer session when they sought clarifications regarding the investigation.

Journalist Samsul Rahman alleged that after he asked questions relating to the case, DCP Mishra summoned him to the Officer-in-Charge's chamber, where he was allegedly prevented from sitting, questioned about how he had the audacity to question an IPS officer, and asked about his educational qualifications. He further alleged that the officer confiscated his mobile phone, threatened to ensure that he lost his job and attempted to intimidate him for performing his professional duties.

Another journalist, Vibhas Das, who was also present at the briefing, corroborated key aspects of the sequence of events. He said he had asked questions regarding the registration year of a criminal case and the ownership of a vehicle allegedly used by an accused. According to Das, after the press conference concluded, Rahman was called inside the officer's chamber, where he was allegedly mistreated. Das further alleged that he too was subsequently summoned and questioned about his educational qualifications before being subjected to rude behaviour by the officer.

Following the incident, Rahman approached a court seeking legal recourse over the alleged misconduct.

The allegations have triggered widespread concern within the journalist fraternity and have drawn strong condemnation from the Guwahati Press Club.

In a statement, Guwahati Press Club President Khagen Kalita and General Secretary Amarendra Deka alleged that the two journalists were publicly humiliated merely for asking questions during an official press briefing. The Press Club claimed that the journalists were treated "like criminals" and alleged that they were taken to the Officer-in-Charge's room and made to stand during the interaction.

The Press Club further alleged that there had been previous complaints regarding the officer's conduct towards journalists and members of the public. It said that such alleged behaviour was inconsistent with the Assam government's stated objective of fostering a people-friendly policing system and demanded that the state Home Department initiate appropriate action against the officer.

The organisation has also asked DCP Mishra to issue a public apology to the journalist fraternity by Saturday, failing which it said journalists would launch a democratic protest. It has further announced a protest meeting on July 11 in response to what it described as a growing number of incidents involving alleged harassment, intimidation and attacks on journalists, and invited media professionals to participate.

When contacted by India Today NE, DCP Shambhavi Mishra declined to comment on the allegations.

Repeated attempts by the publication to obtain a response from the Guwahati Commissioner of Police were unsuccessful. Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh also declined to comment in detail, stating that the Commissioner of Police would respond to the matter. However, no official response had been issued by the Commissioner of Police at the time of publication.



Despite the seriousness of the allegations, Assam Police has not issued an official response. Repeated attempts to obtain comments from the concerned authorities have not elicited any substantive statement on the matter. Instead, they are maintaining complete silence.