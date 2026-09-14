Guwahati Declaration gets BRICS recognition, Assam’s anti-narcotics push gains global backing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the recognition of the Guwahati Declaration in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, calling it a significant step towards strengthening international cooperation against narcotics trafficking.

The Guwahati Declaration was adopted by the Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies of BRICS member countries and has now received formal recognition in the declaration adopted at the BRICS summit.

Sarma said the development gives greater international weight to Assam’s role in the collective fight against the narcotics trade.

For Assam, the recognition is particularly significant given its location along a critical narcotics trafficking corridor in the Northeast, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state has an important role in strengthening enforcement, intelligence-sharing and coordinated action to tackle drug trafficking networks.

He also welcomed the increased focus on operational and technical cooperation among BRICS countries, saying stronger international coordination would help develop more effective mechanisms to disrupt narcotics networks and protect young people.

The recognition of the Guwahati Declaration also demonstrates Assam’s ability to contribute to discussions on issues extending beyond its borders, Sarma said.

“From our position in Northeast India, we are strengthening our role in building a safer and more secure region,” he said.

Sarma described the recognition as a proud moment for Guwahati and Assam, saying the state's local efforts against narcotics are now gaining recognition on a global platform.

The development, he said, would further reinforce Assam’s resolve to build a stronger, safer and more secure state.