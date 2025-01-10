Body of a young woman identified as Biplobi Nath was discovered in House No. 8 of Rukminigaon on Monday. This marks the third such incident reported in the city within a week.

Nath, originally from Goalpara, had been living in the rented house for the past month and a half. She was employed at a business firm in the city. Neighbors reported a foul odor emanating from the house, prompting a call to the authorities. Upon arrival, police found her decomposed body inside the residence.

Residents noted that Nath had not been seen for the past two days and had been unreachable over the phone for three days. The forensic team promptly arrived at the scene to investigate, and her sister and brother were also present during the examination.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of death. Further details are awaited as forensic analysis continues.