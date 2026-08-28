Guwahati-Delhi rail route to get four-track connectivity, says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the railway route between Guwahati and Delhi will be expanded to four tracks, a move expected to improve passenger and freight connectivity in the region.

Sarma said work to convert seven railway tracks across the country into four-track corridors is already progressing rapidly.

He also said work on the construction of a second railway bridge over the Brahmaputra at Saraighat is expected to begin soon.

According to the Chief Minister, the expansion of the railway network will enable an increase in the number of passenger and freight trains operating along the route.

The increase in train services is expected to take place after the completion of certain formalities, he said.

Sarma described the development as significant for Assam's rail connectivity, particularly as the state seeks stronger links with the national capital and other parts of the country.