Delivery agent Gyandeep Hazarika, who was assaulted by the Officer-in-Charge of Pan Bazar Police Station, has been employed at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, on November 25 offered Hazarika the position of Sectional Officer in the administrative department, with a salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

Additionally, Gyandeep Hazarika has been enrolled as a part-time student in the MBA course at USTM.

Speaking to India Today NE, a reliable source from USTM revealed that Gyandeep Hazarika had visited the university campus and met with Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, who eager to help, described Hazarika as passionate and inquired about his income.

Hazarika shared that he earns a modest income through Swiggy and borrows his friend's two-wheeler for deliveries.

He also expressed his desire to save money and eventually pursue a career in the film industry.

Upon learning that Hazarika earns a meagre Rs 3,000 per week, the USTM Chancellor offered him a well-paying job, demonstrating a heartfelt gesture.

The source also confirmed that Hazarika will work as a trainee in the university's administrative department.

Previously, Hazarika was enrolled at Cotton University, where he pursued a Bachelor's in Economics. However, he decided not to continue with economics and will now pursue a part-time MBA at USTM.

The reported assault on delivery agent Gyandeep Hazarika had occurred on November 15 at approximately 7 pm in the Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati.

Following the incident, Bhargav Borbora, Officer-in-Charge of Pan Bazar Police Station was suspended. The assault on Gyandeep Hazarika had sparked widespread public outrage, amplifying calls for accountability and justice in the state.