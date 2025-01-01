Guwahati diesel city buses to be phased out by 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2025 said that the Guwahati diesel city buses will be phased out by 2026 to move ahead for a eco-friendly, greener mode of transportation.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2025 said that the Guwahati diesel city buses will be phased out by 2026 to move ahead for a eco-friendly, greener mode of transportation.
CM Sarma flagged off 56 new electric air-conditioned buses in Guwahati on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The initiative marks a pivotal move to mitigate air pollution in the city, with Sarma announcing that diesel-powered city buses will be entirely phased out by 2026.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed mini-Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Khanapara during the event.
Addressing the gathering, Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to a greener Assam, unveiling plans for a phase-wise transition of Guwahati's public transport system from diesel-run vehicles to environmentally friendly electric buses.
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