Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1, 2025 said that the Guwahati diesel city buses will be phased out by 2026 to move ahead for a eco-friendly, greener mode of transportation.



CM Sarma flagged off 56 new electric air-conditioned buses in Guwahati on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The initiative marks a pivotal move to mitigate air pollution in the city, with Sarma announcing that diesel-powered city buses will be entirely phased out by 2026.



The Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed mini-Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Khanapara during the event.



Addressing the gathering, Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to a greener Assam, unveiling plans for a phase-wise transition of Guwahati's public transport system from diesel-run vehicles to environmentally friendly electric buses.





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