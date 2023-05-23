The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has directed the Kamrup Metro District administration to conduct a magisterial enquiry in connection with the incident of the eviction drive at Silsako Beel in Guwahati.

A notice from the office of Kamrup (M) district administration reads, "Seen and perused the NOTICE received from the Deputy Registrar, Assam Human Rights Commission, Bhangagarh, Guwahati in AHRC Case No 4627of 2022-23 (9)/3 regarding submission of Enquiry Report in connection with the incident of eviction at Silsako Beel, Guwahati.

Accordingly, Priyanshu Bharadwaj, ACS, Additional District Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati is hereby entrusted to cause an enquiry into the aforesaid matter and to submit his findings within 7 (Seven) days on receipt of this order for onward submission to the AHRC. Further, Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, ACS, Assistant Commissioner & Executive Magistrate Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati is directed to assist Shri Priyanshu Bharadwaj, ACS, ADM in the course of enquiry.

This has the approval of the District Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan District,

Guwahati."

Also Read: Assam: Affected people of eviction drive at Silsako Beel raise voice against government's action

Based on AHRC case no. 4627 of 2022/23 (9)/3, the Kamrup metro admin has entrusted Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Priyanshu Bharadwaj to cause an enquiry into the aforesaid matter and submit the findings within the next seven days to the AHRC.

Further, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate, Kamrup Metro district has directed Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita to assist ADM Priyanshu Bharadwaj in the course of enquiry.

Earlier on May 10, Several people gathered for a protest against the eviction drive carried out by the Assam government in February this year at Silsako Beel in Guwahati.

During the protest, the protestors came down heavily on the government and alleged that the latter carried out eviction without proper notification.

''It wouldn't have happened if we hadn't voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). If they want to kill us, let them kill us at once. They have a force to kill us. We voted them to protect us not to kill us and destroy our houses without a proper notice,'' said one of the protestors while speaking to India Today NE.

Miffed over his situation, following the eviction another protestor alleged that in the name of the eviction drive, the government threw them on roads.

''Despite knowing the fact that we are natives of Assam, they (Government) threw us on roads. The injustice which has been done to us due to this we are protesting,'' the protestor added.