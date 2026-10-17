A doctor was detained by Bhangagarh Police in Guwahati following allegations that he molested a young woman during a consultation at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on October 15.

According to the complaint, the woman had visited the hospital to show her medical reports when the alleged incident took place inside the doctor's cabin. The doctor allegedly asked the family member accompanying her to wait outside before proceeding with the consultation.

The woman alleged that the doctor touched her inappropriately, including her private parts, during the consultation.

Following the alleged incident, complaints were lodged at Bhangagarh Police Station and the Women's Police Station in Guwahati. Acting on the complaints, police detained the doctor, identified in reports as Dr Rishikesh Adhikari, for questioning.

The allegations are under investigation. Further details regarding the police inquiry and any subsequent legal action are awaited.

The allegations against the doctor have not yet been established, and the investigation is ongoing.