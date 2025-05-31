In the midst of relentless rainfall and swelling rivers across the Northeast, a tragic incident has surfaced from Arunachal Pradesh, where a doctor from Guwahati has gone missing near the Lohit River, close to the sacred Parshuram Kund.

The missing individual has been identified as Dr. Debenjit Kumar Sharma, a resident of Mathuraghat, Dispur (JK Path), Guwahati. According to sources, Dr. Sharma had checked into Tunglo Resort, situated near the riverbank, for a leisure trip.

On the morning of May 31, as the water level of the Lohit River began rising dangerously, resort authorities advised him to leave the premises early for his safety. Reports suggest he left around 8:00 AM, but shortly after, his mobile phone, camera, and Dominor 409 bike were discovered abandoned at the resort, raising grave concerns.



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It is now feared that Dr. Sharma may have been swept away by the fast-flowing river, which is currently in spate due to continuous downpour in the region.

The Lohit District Police initiated a search and rescue operation around noon, but as of the latest update, no trace of the doctor has been found. Rescue teams continue to scour the area amid difficult weather and terrain conditions.

Authorities have urged locals and tourists in the area to exercise extreme caution, as the Lohit and other Himalayan rivers remain dangerously swollen due to the persistent monsoon surge.