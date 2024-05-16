A recent incident at SJN Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati’s Panjabari has led to the suspension of a senior faculty member over allegations of physical harassment involving two female students.

The suspended individual, Dr Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, serves as a Reader in the Department of Organon Medicine at the hospital.

According to reports, two female students from the homoeopathic medical college came forward with complaints of harassment against Dr. Choudhury. Following these serious allegations, a show cause notice was issued to the doctor, requesting an explanation for his actions.

"Therefore, in view of the aforementioned gross misconduct committed by Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon of Medicine, SJN Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, is placed under suspension with immediate effect pending drawal of Disciplinary Proceedings," the letter read.



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"During the period of suspension, Dr. Tirtha Dyuti Choudhury, Reader, Department of Organon of Medicine, SJN Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital will be paid subsistence allowance as per rule, and he is barred from carrying out private practice or any other employment, business, profession or vocation as stipulated in F.R.53(2), until further orders," it added.

However, despite the opportunity to defend himself, Dr Choudhury failed to provide any convincing justification for his behaviour.

Consequently, in response to the gravity of the situation and the lack of a satisfactory explanation from Dr Choudhury, the Medical education department took swift action by suspending him from his duties with immediate effect.

The decision to suspend Dr. Choudhury was made in accordance with the established protocols and regulations governing professional conduct within educational institutions.