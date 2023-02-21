The city police retrieved several parts of Amarjyoti Dey's body from the neighbouring state Meghalaya on February 21, in a crucial development to the spine-chilling murder tragedy in Guwahati.

Based on the confessions of the three accused, the city police conducted a search operation in the early hours and found the missing pieces of Amarjyoti's body, including hands and legs, in deep gorges near Dawki.

The cops also retrieved the deceased Amarjyoti's backbone and a T-shirt from another location in Dawki.

Meanwhile, the prime accused of the cold-blooded murder Bondona Kalita suddenly fell ill while she was taken to Dawki in Meghalaya to search for the missing parts of her husband and mother-in-law’s body.

Also Read: Assam: Shoot dead my daughter if she is found guilty, says father of Guwahati murder accused

Later, she was brought back to Guwahati for a check-up at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Father of Bandana Kalita, the prime accused behind the gruesome murder in Guwahati, has appealed that his daughter should be shot down in an encounter if found guilty in the case.

On February 20, Bandana Kalita's father made an appeal to have her shot down if she was found guilty in the grisly murder case in Guwahati.

The parents of the person who was initially accused denied knowing anything about her wrongdoings, stating that they were unaware of any such murder.

“We cannot believe that she can do such a thing,” the father told the media. If she is found guilty of the murder, shoot her down.

Bandana Kalita, the victim's husband, was married to Amarjyoti Dey, according to her parents.

According to reports, the accused was staying at her parent's house at the time of her arrest, having already committed the homicide. Her parents have argued that she is not guilty in the case.