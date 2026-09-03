Guwahati: Driver seriously injured in head-on collision under Ganeshguri flyover

A driver was seriously injured after two cars collided head-on under the Ganeshguri flyover in Guwahati late Wednesday, September 2 night.

According to preliminary information, a Tata Nexon bearing registration number AS01FH1135 was travelling from GS Road towards Kahilipara when it collided with an i10 bearing registration number AS01GJ9947, which was heading from Ganeshguri towards Zoo Road.

The impact left the driver of the i10 seriously injured. Local residents who rushed to the spot helped shift the injured driver to a hospital, where he was admitted for medical treatment.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage in the collision.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained. Further details regarding the injured driver's condition and any police action are awaited.

The accident comes amid recurring road safety concerns in Guwahati, where several crashes have been reported at major flyovers and arterial roads in recent months.