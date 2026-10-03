Guwahati Durga Puja committees directed to follow noise limits, install CCTV cameras

Durga Puja committees in Guwahati have been directed to obtain prior permission from the police and Fire and Emergency Services, adhere to prescribed noise limits and put in place adequate security and fire-safety arrangements during the upcoming festivities.

As part of the guidelines, puja committees have been asked to ensure that sound systems comply with prescribed norms. Noise levels must not exceed 55 decibels between 6 am and 10 pm, while high-volume sound systems will not be permitted after 10 pm. Committees have also been advised against playing obscene music or item songs.

For security and crowd management, all puja committees have been instructed to install CCTV cameras at their venues. Details, including the names of volunteers, must be submitted to the police in advance. Volunteers will also be required to remain at the puja venues throughout the night.

The committees have been asked to create separate entry and exit routes and separate queues for men and women. Arrangements for emergency evacuation must also be made at the puja venues.

The administration has further directed every puja pandal to have an experienced electrician on site and adequate fire-prevention measures. Personnel responsible for electrical and fire-safety arrangements will have to undergo prior training.

Each pandal will also have to display signs declaring the premises a "No Tobacco" and "No Alcohol" zone.

The guidelines also cover processions, pandal construction and idol immersion. Puja committees will require prior permission to take out processions, while pandals cannot be constructed in a manner that obstructs roads.

During idol immersion, a maximum of five people from each puja mandap will be permitted to accompany the idol.

Authorities also informed the committees that idol immersion will not be held at Choonsali Ghat in Noonmati this year. Idols of the Narengi-Noonmati Puja Committee will instead be immersed at Kachari Ghat.