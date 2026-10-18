Guwahati Durga Puja: New Guwahati Anchalik Puja Samiti shortlisted for Devi Shakti Samman 2026

The New Guwahati Anchalik Puja Samiti has been shortlisted among four Durga Puja committees in Guwahati for the Devi Shakti Samman 2026, an award recognising puja celebrations across the city.

The committee, which organises its celebrations on Ganesh Mandir Road, features on the shortlist alongside the Sunflower Club of Bishnupur in Bimola Nagar (Main Road), Kalibari Parichalana Durga Puja at Maligaon Gate 1, and Jai Hind Club of Pandu.

The award is organised by PC Jewellers in association with Republic TV. As part of the recognition, judges and organisers visited all four pandals on Sunday, October 18, between 10.30 am and 2 pm to present trophies and cheques to the respective committees at their venues.

The organisers had requested representatives of all four committees to remain present at their respective pandals during the scheduled hours to facilitate the in-person presentation.

The recognition acknowledges the efforts of the shortlisted committees, whose annual celebrations involve months of preparation and coordination ahead of the Durga Puja festivities