Guwahati educator Dinesh Lahoti honoured with National Maths Special Achievement Award 2025

Guwahati-based mathematics educator Dinesh Lahoti has brought national recognition to Assam after being conferred the National Maths Special Achievement Award 2025 for his sustained contribution to transforming mathematics education in India.

The award recognises his efforts to make mathematics more engaging, inclusive and conceptually accessible to students across diverse social and academic backgrounds.

The award ceremony was recently held at Science City and organised by the All India Ramanujan Maths Club in association with the Gujarat Council of Science and Technology. Educators and academicians from across the country attended the event, which celebrated innovation and impact in mathematics teaching and learning.

The honour marks over 15 years of Lahoti’s dedicated work towards reimagining how mathematics is taught and understood. Reflecting on his journey, Lahoti said that in Assam, mathematics was once widely associated with fear, and his work has focused on shifting the emphasis towards understanding, curiosity and hands-on application. He noted that his initiatives have reached thousands of students and teachers, particularly in Assam, while also engaging educational communities in other parts of India.

Calling the recognition a collective achievement, Lahoti said the award belongs as much to students, teachers, parents and collaborators as it does to him, all of whom believed that mathematics can be learned with joy and clarity.

In 2012, Lahoti founded Edugenie with the vision of transforming classroom mathematics into an interactive and enjoyable experience. Through the platform, he introduced hands-on activities, puzzles, visual demonstrations and real-life applications of mathematical concepts. Edugenie has since organised WOW Maths Shows, community maths festivals, puzzlothons and structured teacher development programmes aimed at strengthening conceptual understanding and reducing anxiety around the subject.

Sharing his experience, Class IX student Subhamoy Goswami said that mathematics was once the subject he feared the most, but Edugenie’s sessions helped him enjoy problem-solving and understand the reasoning behind formulas. Educators associated with Lahoti also observed that such initiatives not only improve students’ foundational understanding but also empower teachers with creative tools that encourage exploration and discussion over rote memorisation.

The National Maths Special Achievement Award is presented annually to educators who have made significant contributions to promoting mathematical thinking and innovation in teaching practices, reinforcing the idea that mathematics, when taught creatively, can become a subject of curiosity rather than fear.