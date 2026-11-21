The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Saturday, November 21 launched an eviction drive at Adingiri Hill in Maligaon, Guwahati, to clear alleged illegal encroachments and reclaim nearly 14 bighas of hill land reportedly occupied without authorisation. The operation follows directions from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intensify action against encroachment and illegal occupation of government land.

According to allegations, a group of local land grabbers had illegally occupied portions of Adingiri Hill and constructed several structures without obtaining the necessary permissions.

The administration initiated the eviction operation to remove the unauthorised structures and restore control over the encroached land.

There are also allegations that portions of the hill had been excavated after officials of the Forest Department were allegedly managed to facilitate the activity. These allegations are yet to be independently established.

A circle officer, along with other district administration officials, reached the site to supervise the eviction operation.

The drive is part of the state government's broader efforts to identify and clear alleged illegal encroachments on government and forest land.