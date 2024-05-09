Guwahati, a hub of educational excellence in Assam, has once again distinguished itself in the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) examinations 2024, with numerous institutions achieving a commendable 100 percent pass percentage across different streams.

Among the standout performers, Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School emerged as a beacon of success with a flawless 100% passing rate. Similarly, Sonaram Higher Secondary School celebrated every student passing in the Science stream, while TC Government Higher Secondary School achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate in the Commerce stream.

The city's educational landscape witnessed an impressive display of academic prowess across various institutions and streams. Here's a breakdown of the stream-wise pass percentages of candidates in select institutions:

Arts Stream

Arya Vidyapeeth College: 72%

Arya Vidyapeeth High Secondary School: 90.94%

B. Borooah College: 96.20%

BDS High Secondary School: 96.49%

Beltola College Senior Secondary School: 93.86%

Bidya Mandir High Secondary School: 93.33%

Chandrapur Senior Secondary School: 95.89%

Cotton Collegiate: 91.38%

Cotton University: 98.84%

Dharapur Higher Secondary School: 98.57%

Dimoria College: 97.74%

Dispur College: 87.38%

Dispur Government Higher Secondary School: 81.52%

Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School: 95.32%

Guwahati Commerce College: 85.11%

Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School: 82.19%

Guwahati College: 88.95%

Hahara Regional Senior Secondary School: 97.34%

Handique Girls' College: 97.62%

Jalukbari Higher Secondary School: 91.55%

KHS Junior College: 91.30%

Krishna Kanta Handique Government Sanskrit College: 85.71%

KRB Girls College: 78.21%

Kamrup Academy: 92.06%

Kanya College: 89.19%

LC Bharali College: 79.49%

Malabari SS School: 99.13%

Maligaon Railway High School: 98.51%

Narengi Regional College: 81.48%

TC School: 99.28%

The stellar performance of these institutions underscores the dedication of both students and educators, as well as the conducive learning environment fostered within Guwahati's educational institutions.

As the city basks in the glow of academic achievement, the success of these students serves as a testament to their hard work and determination. Guwahati continues to shine as a bastion of educational excellence, setting a high standard for academic achievement in the region.