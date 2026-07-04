Guwahati fake currency case: Accused shot in leg while attempting to flee

The investigation into a fake Indian currency racket in Assam took a fresh turn after one of the two accused arrested by Dispur Police sustained a bullet injury during a police operation in Guwahati in the early hours of Saturday, July 4.

The accused, identified as Debojit Deori and Ajay Biswakarma, both residents of Deorigaon in Dhemaji district, were arrested following the interception of a Maruti Swift Dzire near Nagaland House in the Six Mile area under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station on July 2.

According to police, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating that two suspects were travelling in the vehicle carrying counterfeit Indian currency. During the subsequent police operation, an exchange of fire reportedly took place, in which Ajay Biswakarma sustained a bullet injury to his right leg.

The injured accused was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police sources said preliminary interrogation indicated that the two accused had previously been linked to similar activities and were suspected to be part of a larger fake currency network operating in the region.

A search of the intercepted vehicle resulted in the recovery of a black backpack containing eight bundles of suspected counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes. Officials stated that fake currency with a face value of Rs 2,56,000 was seized along with other incriminating materials. The vehicle used by the accused has also been seized.

Meanwhile, the injured accused has allegedly claimed that certain police personnel were linked to the fake currency trade. The allegations remain unverified, and no official response has been issued by the authorities regarding the claim.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the counterfeit currency and identify other individuals associated with the suspected network.