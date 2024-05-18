The special task force (STF) of Assam Police has apprehended three individuals and seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 92,000 in an operation conducted at Khanapara, Guwahati.

The police, based on reliable information, conducted a raid under the jurisdiction of Basistha PS by the STF.



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The apprehended individuals have been identified as Kmenlang Jalong (24), Salvius Shadap (28), and Sakharias Shadap (26), all residents of Meghalaya.

Along with the fake notes, the police also seized Rs 31,500 in cash, two mobile phones, and a vehicle key.

The suspects have been processed for further legal action.